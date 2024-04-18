First shipment of Paraguayan mosquito repellent sent to Argentina

Moskill is seizing the opportunity created by Javier Milei's government to push local retail prices down amid the ongoing dengue outbreak

Paraguayan producers Wednesday dispatched the first shipment of mosquito repellent to Argentine, where President Javier Milei's administration opened up the borders to import this product in a move to curb black-market-like prices given the high demand stemming from the onset of a dengue fever outbreak.

Paraguay's Atman S.A. announced the shipment of the first batch of 54,000 bottles out of a total of 360,000 units in mind. According to Paraguayan outlets in Asunción, the Investment and Export Network (Rediex) was involved in the exporting process of “Moskill.”

“This export agreement represents a significant milestone for the company and our country, as it opens up new opportunities for growth and expansion in Paraguayan exports while strengthening trade relations between Paraguay and Argentina,” Paraguay's state-run IP news service argued.

It also highlighted that Moskill's packaging was produced domestically by Capdeplast S.A., a company belonging to the same group.

Atman CEO Chiara Capdevila highlighted the company’s strong commitment to excellence in manufacturing personal care products and underscored that the deal with Argentina would open up new growth opportunities.

Meanwhile, Paraguay's Economy Minister Carlos Fernández Valdovinos met Wednesday in Washington DC with Republican Senator Marco Antonio Rubio from the State of Florida. Rubio highlighted the enormous opportunities and growth potential that Paraguay, it was reported. The Paraguayan official was in the US capital to attend the 2024 Spring Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Rubio visited Paraguay in February. At that time, he discussed security, clean and renewable energy, human development, and employment matters with President Santiago Peña.