Lula soothes his links to the Lower House

23rd Tuesday, April 2024 - 20:56 UTC Full article

There are “no differences that cannot be overcome,” Lula insisted

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva discussed his meeting last Sunday at the Alvorada Palace with House Speaker Arthur Lira over breakfast with reporters in Brasilia Tuesday morning saying that their differences were normal.

“We're not going to live in an eternal fight. Because if you choose to fight, you won't approve anything. The country suffers, we'll live with everyone,” Lula stressed. “We have 513 deputies, and my party only has 70. We have 81 senators, and my party only has 9,” Lula also argued meaning that bargaining was the daily bread of politics.

Although he did not say it in as many words, Lula's articulation with Congress seems to be focused on avoiding future presidential vetoes and their subsequent Congressional overrides that lead nowhere in the end. There are “no differences that cannot be overcome,” Lula insisted.

According to local media, Lula and Lira also reviewed the ongoing strike by education workers and former President Jair Bolsonaro's situation.

During his meeting with members of the press, Lula also denied rumors of an imminent cabinet reshuffle. “There is no ministerial reform going on at the moment. The only thing on my mind is that this country needs to work because the Brazilian people need it to.”

With universities and Federal Institutes on a nationwide strike since early April, Lula said a salary increase was to be announced shortly.