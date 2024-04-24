Astute class submarine HMS Agamemnon, a name closely linked to Admiral Nelson

The Royal Navy's sixth of seven state of the art submarines at Barrow-in-Furness (Pic BAE System)

Britain's sixth of seven Astute-class submarines being built has officially been named Agamemnon at BAE Systems' Submarines site in Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria. She takes her name from the ancient Greek king and is due to be launched later this year, ahead of being commissioned into the Royal Navy.

At the ceremony, Agamemnon was blessed and christened with a bottle of beer from the local Ulverston Brewing Company, which was smashed against her hull. The name is closely linked to the triumphant history of Admiral Nelson and the 19th century Royal Navy.

Defence Procurement Minister James Cartlidge said: “HMS Agamemnon will play a vital role in defence of the nation, providing our Armed Forces with a competitive edge for decades to come.

”The Astute-class program continues to support tens of thousands of jobs, with these submarines being a leading example of our commitment to investing in British sovereign capabilities.”

Five Astute-class submarines are already in service, while work is also well underway in Barrow on the seventh and final boat.

At 97 metres long and weighing 7,400 tons, advanced nuclear technology means the Astute-class submarines never need to be refueled. They can manufacture their own oxygen and fresh water from the ocean and are able to circumnavigate the globe without surfacing.

Equipped with world-leading sensors, the Astute-class submarines carry both Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missiles (TLAM) and Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes.

Steve Timms, managing director of BAE Systems' Submarines business, called it a “key milestone for Agamemnon and the UK nuclear submarine program”.

He added: “It contributes to the Government's Defense Nuclear Enterprise Command Paper, which underpinned the importance of our business and Barrow in delivering this national endeavour.

”The Astute-class submarines are a vital component of our nation's defense capabilities and we are fully focused on completing the remainder of Agamemnon's program so she can join her sister submarines in service with the Royal Navy.”

The first Royal Navy vessel to bear the name Agamemnon saw action at the Battle of Trafalgar and is remembered as Vice Admiral Lord Nelson's favorite ship.

The remains of the original Nelson's Agamemnon vessel are lying the in the bottom of the sea in the Bay of Maldonado, Uruguay, and one of its rescued cannons is kept in Uruguay's naval museum in Montevideo.