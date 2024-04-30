President Lacalle Pou and other leaders send Pepe Mujica their support

Pepe Mujica and Lacalle Pou have shared a close bond lately despite standing on opposing ends of the political arch

Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou Monday got in touch with his predecessor José Pepe Mujica to offer all the help he might need after announcing earlier in the day that he had esophagus cancer. Lacalle telephoned Mujica at around 5 pm, it was reported in Montevideo.

Besides Mujica's ailment, both leaders, who have shared a close bond in recent times despite standing on opposite sides of the political arch, also discussed other topics and current events. Despite his leftwing background, Mujica has criticized Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez's recent derogatory statements against Lacalle Pou, whom she dubbed a “lackey” of imperialism.

In addition to Lacalle, former two-time President Julio María Sanguinetti of the Colorado Party, a member of Lacalle's Multicolor coalition and one of Mujica's main political rivals, sent a message “to colleague Mujica, our friendship and hope.”

Earlier Monday, Mujica said that he went for a medical check-up last Friday during which “it was discovered” that he has a tumor in his esophagus. “It is doubly complex in my case because I have suffered from an immunological disease for more than twenty years that affected me, among other things my kidneys, which creates obvious difficulties for chemotherapy or surgery techniques,” the leftwing leader explained.

Also supporting the former revolutionary fighter were former two-time Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) and other regional leaders. “This morning I contacted Pepe as soon as I heard the news about his illness. I spoke with him and with Lucía, to convey my love and give him strength. I am sure that this is a feeling shared by the Argentine people. Strength Pepe!,” wrote CFK on X.

Ao irmão Mujica, minha admiração e solidariedade. Você é um farol na luta por um mundo melhor. Sempre estivemos juntos nos momentos bons e nos momentos difíceis. Muito carinho e força, meus e de Janja, para você e Lucía.



In addition, other leftwing leaders expressing their support from abroad were Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva of Brazil and Luis Arce Catacora of Bolivia, as well as former heads of state Evo Morales Ayma (Bolivia) and Rafael Correa (Ecuador).

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that Mujica is a “beacon in the struggle for a better world”. “We were always together in good times and in difficult times,” he wrote.

Born on May 20, 1935, in Montevideo, Pepe Mujica has been a key figure in Uruguay's contemporary history and an influential voice in Latin American politics. He was president between 2010 and 2015.

He began his political career in the 1960s as a member of the insurgent National Liberation Movement-Tupamaros. During his tenure, he was noted for his modest lifestyle and his focus on progressive policies, such as the legalization of cannabis and the promotion of gender equality and LGBT rights.

Alejandro Sanz, the Spanish singer-songwriter, sent a message showing his admiration for the politician: “Mr. President Pepe Mujica, I don't know if you will read this. But I want to tell you that beyond politics, of which I am tired, bored and disappointed, you are an inspiration as a person”.