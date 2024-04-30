Transport strike to paralyze Argentina in repudiation of taxation reforms

30th Tuesday, April 2024 - 20:32 UTC Full article

As President Javier Milei's chainsaw economic policies begin to take shape following the approval at the Lower House of a series of reforms, many of the sectors to be affected by these changes announced Tuesday in Buenos Aires a nationwide air, land, and maritime transport strike for May 6.

The measure was decided upon by the Argentine Confederation of Transport Workers (CATT) in rejection of the fiscal chapter of the so-called “Omnibus Law” bill which provides for the return of the income tax to parts of the population that had been exempted from it under Alberto Fernández as then-Economy Minister Sergio Massa tried to calm down would be voters for the 2023 elections he eventually lost to Milei.

“On May 6 in the morning hours and around noon, the activities in air, land, port, and maritime transport will be interrupted in rejection of the fiscal agreement that again sanctions the Earnings Tax,” CATT Secretary-General Juan Carlos Schmid wrote on X.

He also warned that transport's normal operations would be disrupted, and warned that “there will be conflict situations if the fiscal pact affects again the workers' pockets.” Hence, bus, train, subway, and airline services are not expected to operate this coming Monday.

In this scenario, the Maritime and Fluvial Union Federation (FESIMAF) announced it would join the protest and called all maritime workers to mobilize in front of the National Congress on April 30.

Between 8 am and 11 am on May 6, simultaneous workers assemblies will be held, thus affecting the transport services, as well as hydrocarbon supplies, grain shipments, and dredging and beaconing.

The guilds claim that Milei's Emergency Decree (DNU) 70/2023 and some provisions contained therein are unconstitutional because they clip the workers' right to freedom of association.

CATT brings together some 30 transport unions from all over the country, but not the bus drivers' UTA which is instead affiliated to the UGATT.