Falklands: road closures on Thursday and Friday for Liberation Day celebration

12th Wednesday, June 2024 - 10:50 UTC Full article

The Royal Falkland Island Police would like to inform the public that on Thursday 13 June 2024 between 2:00pm – 3:00pm Ross Road will be closed from Barrack Street up to Reservoir Road junction. There will be no access via Cable Street.

This is to allow Military personnel and the Falklands Defense Force to conduct rehearsals for the Liberation Day Parade.

Royal Falkland Island Police will be in place throughout the closure and pedestrian paths will be maintained at all times.

While on Friday 14 June 2024 from 9am – 12pm there will be a section closure along Ross Road. The section closure will be from Philomel Street to the Royal Marines Association Memorial on Ross Road. There will be no access via Dean Street, Villiers Street, Barrack Street, Cable Street or Reservoir Road.

This is to allow for parade troops to march safely down Ross Road from Christ Church Cathedral to the 1982 Liberation Monument, including a march from Government House past the Liberation Monument.

The Royal Falkland Island Police would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time and apologize for any inconvenience caused.