Brazilian Jan. 8 fugitives said to be hiding in Argentina

Brazilian authorities have requested Argentina's help to arrest around 143 fugitives who have been tried and convicted for their involvement in the Jan. 8, 2023, riots in Brasilia. The escapees are believed to be supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who fled to Argentina in the hope of being granted political asylum given President Javier Milei's affinity with the conservative retired Army captain.

Of the total number of Bolsonaristas at large, some 47 are likely to be in Argentina, but there could be more, according to Brazilian Federal Police (PF) sources. Last week, 50 people were arrested by order of Supreme Federal Court Justice (STF) Alexandre De Moraes, who is the case rapporteur.

The Brazilian Embassy in Buenos Aires sent a letter from the STF to the Argentine Foreign Ministry requesting the presence of 143 fugitives on Argentine soil be verified, which is a step before filing for their apprehension and subsequent extradition, it was explained.

The PF also told reporters that those wanted had been added to Ameripol's red list, thus involving the Police Community of the Americas in the hunt for the rightwing demonstrators who sought to trigger a coup d'état.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich denied any formal extradition request. “We still do not have any information of that kind. We have nothing confirmed, the only thing we have confirmed is that Brazilians are entering every day,” Bullrich said while adding that Interpol should handle any official request if and when it happens. In Bullrich's view, the allegations that these Bolsonaristas were in Argentina amounted to sheer propaganda, although Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, a son of the former head of state and known for his close ties with Milei, has been reported to have requested political asylum in Argentina for a group of fellow countrymen.

In addition, Argentina's National Committee for Refugees said it does not comment on asylum requests.

Most of the fugitives have been handed down jail sentences by the STF of up to 17 years for planning a coup d'état. Their whereabouts are unaccounted for despite movement restrictions imposed on them. They have reportedly removed their tracking anklets by force.

“Police cooperation will tell us how many; we estimate from the information we have received so far that there are between 50 and 100 Brazilians in Argentina,” PF Director Andrei Rodrigues told reporters this week.

According to General Hamilton Mourão, now a federal Senator and the former Vice President under Bolsonaro, the escapees went to Argentina because they didn't believe they would get a fair trial in Brazil.