Falklands delegation in US to address decolonization Committee 18th June

14th Friday, June 2024 - 08:10 UTC

MLA Teslyn Barkman shakes hands with Mario Díaz-Balart, Republican Representative, 26th district Florida, members of the Appropriations Committee

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly is pleased to share that MLAs Teslyn Barkman and Gavin Short have been in Washington D.C as part of a small Falklands Delegation since Sunday, June 9th, ahead of the UN Committee of 24 on Decolonization on the 18th of June.

In addition to MLAs Barkman and Short the delegation includes Falkland Islands Junior Ambassador Benjamin Bahamonde Wastavino; Political Support Officer Nicholas Roberts; and Deputy Director of the Overseas Territories & Polar Directorate for the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Adam Pile.

During their visit, the delegation has been busy meeting with:

- International NGOs to discuss environmental, science, and fisheries activities in the Falklands.

- Congressional staffers on Capitol Hill to highlight a range of Falklands challenges and opportunities.

- Representatives of various nations to the Organization of American States (OAS) to advocate for the Falklands' right to self-determination.

- Representatives of the British Embassy in Washington to reinforce the strong and modern relationship with the United Kingdom.

- Members of the US House of Representatives and Senate, including productive discussions with Congressman Bill Keating and Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart.

Following on from the three days in the US capital the delegation moves on to New York for, among other meetings, participation in the UN Committee of 24 on Decolonization on the 18th of June.