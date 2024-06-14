Falklands: Sea Harrier and Lynx helicopter arrived on time for Liberation Day

Falkland Islanders will be able to visit the two aircraft on Friday and over the weekend (Pic S. Luxton)

Finally, the Sea Harrier and Lynx helicopter, donated by the UK Defense Ministry have arrived in the Falkland Islands on time for Liberation Day, Friday June 14th. The final destination of the two aircraft is the Lookout Gallery and Exhibition Hall under construction for the local Falkland Islands Museum.

The Sea Harrier and Lynx helicopter are being transported to Stanley from Mare Harbor by a team from the Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron (JARTS), and the help of Big B’s Haulage, and the Haulage and Groundworks section of the Falklands Islands Company.

As part of the Liberation Day celebrations, the aircraft will begin their journey from the Quarry to the plot of land where the LGEH will be located, and will be left this location over the weekend to allow the public to view them if they so wish.

As of next Monday 17th June, the aircraft will be wrapped by the JARTS team, and will remain at FIGAS until the completion of the Lookout Gallery & Exhibition Hall.

The Museum would like to thank the following for their help and support, the Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron, especially Stewart Wright, Bono McKay of Big B’s Haulage, Lee Clement of the Haulage and Groundworks section of the Falklands Islands Company, the Royal Falkland Islands Police, the Falkland Islands Fire & Rescue Service, all at Pony’s Pass Quarry, Morgan Goss and Kurt Whitney at the Falkland Islands Government Air Service, Smiler Jaffray, Rocky Johnson and Paul McKay from Neil McKay Ltd., the Falkland Islands Government, and the UK Ministry of Defense for the generous donation.