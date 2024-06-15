Falklands, team of Royal Navy engineers maintain war memorials across the Islands

UK Defense Journal is reporting that the Naval Engineering Falkland Islands (NEFI) team at the East Cove Military Port, Mare Harbor, an 11-member unit, is responsible for providing round-the-clock engineering support for Royal Navy vessels like patrol ship HMS Forth and cargo ships with supplies for the Mount Pleasant Complex.

But additionally, they undertake the essential task of maintaining the many war memorials scattered across the Islands. These memorials, which endure the harsh South Atlantic weather, are cleaned, rebuilt, and have their inscriptions made legible by the NEFI team.

Among the team is Chief Petty Officer Alan ‘Sharkey’ Ward, one of the few Falkland veterans still serving. Ward, who served on the survey ship HMS Herald during the war,

ensures the lessons of 1982 are passed down through ongoing training. He also plays a key role in maintaining the memorials, sharing the history with younger shipmates. Ward emphasized the importance of these acts, stating, “Keeping the history lesson going” among his shipmates.

The memorials, often located in remote and rugged areas, present a logistical challenge. Notable sites include the cairn and cross for HMS Coventry on Pebble Island and the memorial for HMS Sheffield on Sea Lion Island.

The NEFI team visits these and other sites at least once a year, often twice, using various means of transport, such as Bristow helicopters, to reach distant locations.

In addition to the major monuments, the team also cares for individual memorials, like the one for Sergeant ‘Kiwi’ Hunt of the SBS, killed in a firefight near Teal settlement.