Falklands tells Decolonization Committee C24, “Our voice is all that matters”

By MLA Teslyn Barkman



The Falklands people are not the UK officials that have administered the Islands. However, Argentina don’t accept this, and requested again to be our colonial masters at the UN C24-decolonisation committee. MLA Short and I attended the UN meeting of the “question of the Falklands” on Tuesday 18th June to point to the obvious - Our voice is all that matters.

The Falklands people are those that came from around the world to make an uninhabited land their home, and did so peacefully until Argentine announced ambitions to colonize us in the 1950s. The truth needs no defense. Except, it seems, at the United Nations, where our threatening neighbor hopes to gather support to rewrite history to suit their colonialist ambitions.

We were a colony and it held us back and eventually led us to war. Our relationship with the UK is improved now, and is one respectfully of our choosing, but in the 1960s and 70s their indifference, and Argentina‘s colonialist ambitions, forced war upon us.

My mother, her family and community at Goose Green were locked up, whilst the homes, farms and landscape of the Falklands was trashed and covered in landmines. Our people had to pick up the pieces of their lives as the cleared limbs from the green. It was a senseless war over misrepresented facts. Unfortunately the misrepresentation of our people and our history continues today.

Despite all we have suffered - including illegal economic sanctions in the post war period - Argentina call our people illegal. When they know we are descended from the civilians who established before 1833. They acknowledge they think we are not valid because we grew as a people under the ‘wrong’ colonial master, the UK. They would like to correct this by colonizing us so we can have their approved colonial master, them. Astoundingly, at a decolonization meeting some countries lean in to this suggestion.

There were glimmers of hope throughout the meeting however. Heard loud and clear at this sitting was the call for self determination to be respected.

So, we sit here and while Foreign Minister Diana Mondino claps because she has friends in South America. We sit here in full knowledge that Argentine complaints do not change the truth, or that the good work we do to support global causes is a gift we offer for no political favors. We love our home and our people, and watching both grow is the pride of every Falkland Islander.

Colonialism is a situation we would never want to return to. Our people have had enough of being a political toy. The Falklands Constitution was last reviewed in 2009 and more power to our self-governance was enshrined. We have taken our self determination very seriously and have grown a society with free education, free healthcare and a Standard and Poor’s credit rating of A+.

All UN C24 committee members who take up our declared invitation to visit the Falklands can learn of our home firsthand. We are a stable democracy that is doing good. Although, comparing the interventions from MLA Short and myself to the dull parade of statements from the opposition, I know who knows and cares more about the Falkland Islands – unsurprisingly it is the people of the Falkland Islands.