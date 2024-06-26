Falklands, consultation on Sea Lion offshore oil development has started

Following the approval at an extraordinary sitting of the Executive Council on Monday 17 June, the Falkland Islands Government has begun a public consultation from Monday 24 June to Monday 5 August 2024, on the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Sea Lion Field Northern Development Area, Phase 1 and 2, which Navitas Petroleum Development and Production Limited have submitted.

The development, located 220km to the north of the Falkland Islands, involves drilling 23 wells and the production of over 300 million barrels of oil over 30 years through the use of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO).

The EIS was published on Monday and can be downloaded from the following website, which also contains details of how to make a representation.

Paper copies of the Non-Technical Summary and the EIS in its entirety are available for inspection at the Department of Mineral Resources, Fisheries Building, Bypass Road, Stanley. Paper copies of the Non-Technical Summary can be requested at these premises and electronic copies of the EIS and Non-Technical Summary can also be obtained on USB stick.

Anyone wishing to make representation or seeking more information can contact the Department of Mineral Resources at EIS@mineralresources.gov.fk or by phone on 27260. Navitas is also planning to undertake public engagement sessions across the Islands during this time - further details will be advertised in the press and on their website: https://navitaspet.com/project/the-sea-lion-field