Bolivian President denies self-coup allegations

1st Monday, July 2024 - 10:30 UTC Full article

“Don't side with fascism,” Arce told Morales on social media

Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora asked former head of state Evo Morales Ayma not to be gullible enough to believe the self-coup narrative allegedly promoted by fascist rightwing groups and insisted that what happened on June 26 was a failed attempt to overthrow him by force.

“Evo Morales, don't make a mistake once again! Clearly what happened on June 26 was a #FailedMilitaryCoup in #Bolivia. Don't side with the fascism that denies what happened!” Arce wrote on X.

Evo Morales, ¡no te equivoques una vez más! Claramente lo que ocurrió el 26 de junio fue un #GolpeMilitarFallido en #Bolivia. ¡No te pongas del lado del fascismo que niega lo ocurrido! Los responsables que buscaron tomar el poder por las armas, están siendo procesados y serán… pic.twitter.com/a64IOXZ4nt — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) June 30, 2024

“Those responsible who sought to seize power by force are being prosecuted and will be tried, as was the case of the coup plotters of 2019,” he added.

Earlier Sunday, Morales had said in a radio interview that he was confused about the military uprising and blamed Arce for what he found to be a self-coup. “Until Wednesday night, even on the morning of Thursday, I thought it was a coup, but now I am confused, it seems to be a self-coup,” Moraes said while admitting he suspected Arce to be behind it all: “Arce deceived and lied to the Bolivian people and the world,” Morales wrote on social media.

”Do not be mistaken with history and the people by joining today the discourse and statements of a coup plotter and the fascist right that once again, as at the time he pointed out that there was fraud (and not coup in 2019), pretends to distort history. Do not join in being a puppet, marionette, and an instrument of imperialism that intends to plunder in our country,” Minister of the Presidency María Nela Prada said after Morales' statements.

So far 21 military officers and civilians have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the revolt.