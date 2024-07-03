Alberto Fujimori recovering from his surgery

Soon to turn 86, Alberto Fujimori said he wanted to run again for President in 2026

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori was recovering well Tuesday after undergoing hip surgery following a fall at his home where he has been residing since his release from the Barbadillo prison, his daughter and former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori confirmed on social networks. He had been sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for aggravated homicide in the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta massacres.

“The hip operation was this morning. Everything went very well. My father sends his regards and all his gratitude for your support, solidarity, and prayers,” Keiko Fujimori wrote on X. She also mentioned that her father was stable, albeit in pain, for which he needed sedation.

The former rightwing leader was admitted to intensive care last week after suffering a fall early Wednesday morning in his room hurting his left proximal femur, Keiko also reported while explaining that a prosthesis had been placed. She also recalled that due to the immunotherapy and radiotherapy he had been receiving for a tongue tumor, the former president was additionally weak.

Last Sunday, Fujimori, soon to turn 86, announced in a letter that he intended to run again for president in 2026 on behalf of Keiko's Fuerza Popular party.

Keiko's trial for corruption in a case linked with Brazilian contractor Odebrecht started in Lima on Monday. She is believed to have taken unlawful campaign contributions.

Wearing a bulletproof vest, Prosecutor José Domingo Pérez requested a 30-year jail sentence for Keiko for money laundering, criminal organization, and obstruction of justice. The trial has been adjourned until next Tuesday.

Popular Force leader, Keiko Fujimori, launched harsh criticism against Public Prosecutor José Domingo Pérez during a press conference. Accompanied by her lawyer, Fujimori questioned the prosecutor's impartiality and accused him of having a political discourse.

“If he wants to continue doing politics, let him register as a candidate,” Keiko Fujimori said about Pérez. “Prosecutor Domingo Perez has already lost the trial. We have heard a purely political discourse,” she stressed.