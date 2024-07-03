Freezing temperatures in Falklands sponsor ice hockey revolution, but also burst pipes

3rd Wednesday, July 2024 - 23:55 UTC Full article

Hockey players taking advantage of the winter weather to gain some “on ice” experience! No ice rink in the Islands, so opportunities like this cannot be missed!

Extreme low temperatures in the Falkland Islands have given a chance for hockey players and fans to practice on frozen ponds, which is the good side of the climate situation, but the Public Works Department Water Section has also advised the public about water usage which “at this time is fairly high”.

PWD called on the public ”to check garden hoses that might have burst due to the freezing weather, and if possible to check any empty dwellings that you are looking after while the occupants are away for holidays etc.

The weather forecast was spot on and we had a windless, cold, clear afternoon which was perfect for some outdoor pond hockey scrimmages. And what a truly wonderful experience it was - outdoor ice hockey in the Falklands! pic.twitter.com/YqQVzfe5zp — Falkland Islands Hockey Association (@HockeyIslands) July 1, 2024

“If you suspect a leak please report it to the following telephone numbers: 27446/27447 or 55446. Giving the location of where you have discovered a suspected leak.

”If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact the Water Supervisor on 27446 or email: supervisor.water@pwd.gov.fk.”

On the good news, hockey has become a national sport in the Falklands, having also participated in international competitions in Chile, Central America and even United States.

In the Islands, the Falklands Hockey Association runs the leagues of Inline and dek hockey in Stanley. National Coach and founding member is ex-professional ice hockey player Grant Budd, who started off an indoor hockey club in 2006 focusing on Dek hockey. This continued to grow for several years, and with the introduction of inline hockey in 2015 the interest in the sport exploded, with youth teams being especially popular. It is now the most popular sport in the Falklands with over 130 players in the 2019 season across 5 different leagues.

Inline Hockey in the Falkland Islands is played with rules modified from ice hockey rather than typical inline rules. This suits the playing format which is in a wooden floored gymnasium and is played on a 3 on 3 type of game. Being based on ice hockey also prepares players for any international tournaments where the club normally competes on ice.

The local inline leagues go from the very young Peewees through Junior, Rookie, and finally Elite (the top tier of the Youth leagues) and the Senior League. All disciplines are mixed sex, and vary in age to some extent based on ability, skill and physical capability being more important than just age in the youth leagues. Full protective equipment is required for all players which is the same as ice hockey equipment.

In recent budgets Falklands Government and the National Sports Council have agreed to bolster sports, and Falklands international standing, and one of the areas is with glice, for an artificial ice skating ring, since Falklands teams overseas compete in ice hockey.