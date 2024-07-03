Venezuelan VP hit by falling tree while assisting Beryl victims

3rd Wednesday, July 2024 - 09:43 UTC Full article

Delcy Rodríguez was transferred to a private clinic later Tuesday

Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez Tuesday suffered an accident in Cumanacoa in the State of Sucre while assisting victims of Hurricane Beryl, President Nicolás Maduro confirmed. The official was hit by a falling tree amid heavy rains and subsequently hospitalized. Other members of her entourage were also injured. “She was badly beaten,” Maduro said.

“Unfortunately, comrade Delcy Rodríguez had a mishap in Cumanacoa attending to the people, working with the people, walking the streets of Cumanacoa,” the head of state pointed out.

#EstáPasando| Comparten imágenes del árbol que le cayó encima al vehículo en el que viajaba la vicepresidenta de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez.



Vía: UHN Plus. pic.twitter.com/OGkUUr7D9o — tunotacom (@tunota_com) July 3, 2024

“They stood under a mamon bush and a very strong windstorm hit and knocked down several trees and one fell on her,” he went on.

“I sent [National Assembly Speaker] Jorge Rodríguez to attend to her,” he added.

At least two people were reported dead in Sucre state as a result of the overflowing of the Manzanares river, in Cumanacoa, after Beryl's passage, Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos confirmed. He also mentioned five people unaccounted for and around 25,000 affected by the weather phenomenon.

Vice President Rodriguez was later transferred to a private clinic in Cumaná.

In addition to Rodriguez, Admiral-in-Chief Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, Governor Gilberto Pinto, and the Cumanacoa Mayor Tomas Bello were also injured.