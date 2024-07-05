Brazil has opened its market for Australian mutton and lamb

5th Friday, July 2024 - 06:43 UTC Full article

Uruguayan farmers face difficulties selling the wool clip, and access to traditional Arab countries for live sheep and meat has become quite challenging

Despite Mercosur partners with significant flocks, Brazil has reopened its market for Australian mutton and lambt, including sheep meat by-products and edible offal, the Australian Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry announced this week.

The ministry noted that exports to Brazil had been suspended in 2020 due to “changes in Brazilian requirements.”

“Brazil has a sizeable and growing market for meat products, a field in which Australian products are highly valued for their excellence,” said Australian Minister Murray Watt. “Re-establishing market access for sheep products opens up new opportunities for Australia’s sheep meat industry.”

Mercosur partners Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and associate member Chile have considerable number of sheep and all of them are having difficulty with low prices for wool, and are facing a very strong competition from Australia in sheep meat, which has been implementing policy to cut its flock concerned about insufficient pastures.