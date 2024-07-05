UKs Labour wins with a huge majority; Tories in disarray lose votes to Reform, Liberals and Greens

Labour leader Keir Starmer delivered a victory speech in London as the voting confirmed that he will be the next prime minister of the U.K.

U.K.’s Labour Party is on course to win a huge parliamentary majority in the country’s general election, putting an end to 14 years of Conservative governments. Labour is forecasted to have a majority of 166 seats in the House of Commons.

Early on Friday morning, Labour passed the threshold needed to govern alone, 326 seats, as outgoing PM Rishi Sunak conceded defeat. Keir Starmer, leader of Labour, will become the country's next prime minister and Labour's fifth in UK history, declared victory in the early hours.

“We did it,” he said, addressing his Labour militants. “You campaigned for it, you fought for it — and now it has arrived ... change begins now.”

Projections show Labour will gain its second-largest majority after former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s 179-seat majority in 1997.

Millions of people across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday voted for their local representatives in the 650-member House of Commons, the U.K.’s lower house of parliament. Ballots are still being counted, with constituencies announcing their winning candidate as soon as votes are tallied.

The Conservative party lost several of its most high-profile members of parliament in the election, with Jacob Rees-Mogg, Penny Mordaunt and Grant Shapps among those failing to secure another term.

Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, narrowly lost in Portsmouth North, coming second to Labour candidate Amanda Martin by just 780 votes. Labour won 34.8% of votes, while the Conservatives secured 33%, which was a sharp decline from the last general election when the party won over 61%.

High-profile backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg also lost his seat in parliament after winning 30.2% of votes in North East Somerset and Hanham, while Labour’s Dan Norris secured 40.6%. Rees-Mogg had been an MP since 2010 and played a key role during Brexit.

Elsewhere, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps lost to Labour’s Andrew Lewin in Welwyn Hatfield, with the two securing 33.2% and 41% respectively.

Meantime Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he accepts responsibility for the Conservative Party's historic general election defeat. “The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn... and I take responsibility for the loss.”

In effect Tories are set for the worst result in their history. They have lost more than 170 seats and are forecast to be left with just 136 MPs.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage won a seat in Parliament at his eighth attempt, in Clacton, promising “this is just the first step of something that is going to stun all of you”. Reform has four MPs so far - including chairman Richard Tice and former Tory Lee Anderson - and has finished second in many parts of the country, taking large amounts of votes from the Conservatives.

The Scottish National Party is now forecast to be reduced to just eight MPs, as Labour regains dominance in Scotland.

The Liberal Democrats are benefitting from the collapse in Tory support and have got 64 MPs so far - the best result in their history. They have scored big in traditional Tory areas, including a win in Witney, former PM David Cameron's old seat.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey celebrated by dancing and singing to Sweet Caroline with supporters in central London.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has defeated his old party to retain his Islington North seat as an independent.

Carla Denyer, of the Green Party of England and Wales, has beaten Labour in Bristol Central and her co-leader Adrian Ramsay beat the Conservatives in Waveney Valley,. The party also held on to Brighton Pavilion, trebling their number of MPs.

Looking ahead, this Friday Rishi Sunak is expected to make a public statement and will visit the King. Later in the day a Labour prime minister will move into Downing Street for the first time since 2010, while a battle for the future direction of the Conservatives if, as seems likely, Rishi Sunak stands down as leader.