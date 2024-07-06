Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is on the job and Saturday will hold his first cabinet meeting

PM Keir Starmer and “First Lady” Victoria Alexander

Rachel Reeves is UK’s first woman chancellor

Sir Keir Starmer's new cabinet will meet for the first time on Saturday morning - the first full day of Labour being in power, points out a BBC report. Rachel Reeves is the UK's first female chancellor, while Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is also among a record 11 women in the team of 25. Sir Keir appointed his cabinet on Friday after Labor's landslide election win, and in his first speech as PM said the work of change “begins immediately”.

Speaking at Downing Street, he also promised to restore trust in politics with a “government of service”.

The cabinet meeting will focus on what Labour calls its “first steps” which include - among other things - economic stability, setting up a new green investment firm, cutting NHS waiting lists and tackling illegal immigration.

In a largely unchanged Labour frontbench line-up, David Lammy has become the foreign secretary. Yvette Cooper, one of three members of the last Labour cabinet under Gordon Brown, is home secretary.

Labour won 412 seats - giving the party a majority of 174 in the new House of Commons. The Conservatives were reduced to a record low for them of 121 MPs, a net fall of 251.

The Liberal Democrats made 63 gains, giving them 71 seats. The SNP suffered a severe defeat, losing 38 seats to stand on nine with one constituency still to declare.

Reform UK won five seats, include leader Nigel Farage's in Clacton, with the Greens increasing their number of MPs from one to four. Plaid Cymru doubled its number of MPs from two to four.

Within hours of becoming prime minister on Friday, Sir Keir's appointments to his top team came thick and fast - suggesting plans had been in place for a long time. A significant majority of the cabinet were state educated - with only three attending private schools.

The other two veterans of the last Labour government are Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn.

Mr Lammy also served as a minister in the last Labour government alongside Pat McFadden, who takes over the Cabinet Office, and Defense Secretary John Healey.

All cabinet members supported Remain in the 2016 EU referendum. Ahead of the election, Sir Keir ruled out the UK rejoining the EU single market in his lifetime.

The Cabinet team announced are:

Sir Keir Starmer - Prime Minister

Angela Rayner - Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities

Rachel Reeves - Chancellor of the Exchequer

Pat McFadden - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

David Lammy - Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

Yvette Cooper - Secretary of State for the Home Department

John Healey - Secretary of State for Defense

Shabana Mahmood - Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice

Wes Streeting - Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Bridget Phillipson - Secretary of State for Education

Ed Miliband - Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero

Liz Kendall - Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Jonathan Reynolds - Secretary of State for Business and Trade

Peter Kyle - Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology

Louise Haigh - Secretary of State for Transport

Steve Reed - Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Lisa Nandy - Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

Hilary Benn - Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Ian Murray - Secretary of State for Scotland

Jo Stevens - Secretary of State for Wales

Lucy Powell - Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons

Baroness Smith - Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords

Alan Campbell - Chief Whip in the House of Commons

Darren Jones - Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Richard Hermer - Attorney General