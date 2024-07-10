Uruguay: Cold wave warning amid “extreme temperatures”

10th Wednesday, July 2024 - 20:10 UTC Full article

Minimum temperatures between -6 ºC and 2 ºC are expected

The Uruguayan Institute of Meteorology (Inumet) has extended its cold wave warning until Friday, July 12, citing “extreme temperatures” affecting most of the country. The updated forecast predicts minimum temperatures between -6 ºC and 2 ºC and maximum temperatures ranging from 8 ºC to 12 ºC.

The cold wave, which began on Friday, July 5, is a result of a polar air mass. The initial warning issued on Wednesday, July 3, anticipated the cold spell would end by Tuesday, July 9. However, Inumet's latest report indicates the cold conditions will persist until Friday.

“Due to the permanence of a cold air mass of polar origin, the cold wave is expected to continue until Friday 12,” the report states. Inumet explained the criteria for issuing such warnings, noting that it requires at least three consecutive days with both maximum and minimum temperatures below a specific threshold, which varies by season and region.

Affected Regions



The cold wave warning encompasses several departments, with full coverage in Canelones, Colonia, Durazno, Flores, Florida, Lavalleja, Maldonado, Montevideo, Rocha, San José, Soriano, and Treinta y Tres. In other departments, specific localities will experience the extreme cold.

Cerro Largo: Arachania, Arbolito, Arevalo, Cerro de las Cuentas, Esperanza, Fraile Muerto, Getulio Vargas, Lago Merín, Plácido Rosas, Poblado Uruguay, Quebracho, Río Branco, Toledo, Tres Islas, Tupambaé.

Río Negro: Bellaco, El Ombú, Fray Bentos, Grecco, Los Arrayanes, Nuevo Berlín.

Tacuarembó: Paso de los Toros, Rincón del Bonete, San Gregorio de Polanco.

Aviso por OLA DE FRÍO



Comienza el 05/07/2024 y finaliza el 12/07/2024.



Más info: https://t.co/zY2u8OFmLu pic.twitter.com/1tA3zUrQNK — Inumet (@MeteorologiaUy) July 10, 2024

Public Advisory



Inumet advises residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of the cold wave. This includes ensuring proper heating in homes, wearing adequate clothing, and being mindful of vulnerable populations such as the elderly and young children who are more susceptible to extreme cold conditions.