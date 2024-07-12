Argentina's Labor Ministry halts pilots strike

12th Friday, July 2024 - 12:34 UTC Full article

Flights will operate normally as wage bargaining continues

Argentina's Labor Ministry issued a so-called mandatory conciliation injunction, thus thwarting the strike announced for Friday by the APLA pilots guild.

Hence, Aerolineas Argentinas flights will operate as scheduled on the last working day before the two-week winter school break and judiciary recess in the country's capital.

In addition to APLA, the Argentine Association of Flight Attendants was also to carry out a measure of protest against President Javier Milei's deregulation of the airline industry allowing foreign competitors to operate unlimited domestic and international services.

Aerolíneas Argentinas “does not resolve or propose anything in the labor negotiations, causing a conflict at the gates of the Winter Holidays,” APLA had warned as it threatened to carry on with the strike into the first week of the holidays, affecting travel arrangements of thousands.

Wage bargaining will remain in process as salaries in Argentina, particularly those in the public sector, are lagging inflation by far.