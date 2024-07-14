Trump survives assassination attempt in Pennsylvania

Former US President Donald J. Trump seemed to be alright but bleeding profusely Saturday after being shot at during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the Republican leader's quest to get back to the White House. Two people ended up dead, including the suspected perpetrator.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place,” he added after being rushed off stage by bodyguards as loud bangs were heard.

Trump first ducked behind the lectern as security staff shielded him before eventually standing up again with a clenched fist as he headed out of the premises.

“Former President Trump thanks the security and first responders for their swift action during this despicable act. He is doing well and is being treated at a local medical facility,” campaign spokesman Steve Cheung said in a statement. Trump was taken to a hospital in the Pittsburgh area, it was reported later.

It was Trump's last public appearance before the Republican National Convention to run from Monday through Thursday in Milwaukee, where his nomination for the Nov. 5 elections would be confirmed.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote.

“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” he added.

The White House was heavily criticized for calling the shooting an “incident” in initial press statements instead of an assassination attempt. President Joseph Biden eventually condemned the event, as did leaders worldwide.