Possible escalation of conflict between Venezuela and Guyana over Essequibo feared in Brazil

A patriotic sign in Guyana advertises the region of Essequibo as the country's own [Nazima Raghubir/Al Jazeera]

The delivery to Brazil of Israeli-built missiles has been linked to fears that the dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the oil-rich Essequibo region might escalate in the wake of the fudgy July 28 elections. With the most prominent opposition politicians disenfranchised, Caracas might fuel an international conflict to cover up for the domestic unrest expected to unfold, it was hinted.

A hundred LR2 Spike missiles were shipped directly from Tel-Aviv to Rio de Janeiro aboard a Brazilian Air Force KC-390 freighter, Estadao reported while underlining that this one-time delivery of war material was fundamental to reinforce Brazil's anti-tank defense given the Nicolás Maduro regime's possible deployments.

The Israeli weaponry was purchased by the Brazilian Army in 2021 and should have been delivered in October 2022. After all the delays, the only demand from the Israeli manufacturers was that Brazil sent a military aircraft to pick up the cargo, which also included ten launchers, ten simulators, and other support equipment.

Venezuela has 200 Russian-built T-72 tanks and BMP-3 armored vehicles, plus Chinese ZBD 05/VN-18 armored fighting vehicles (VBC Fuz) and ZTD 05/VN-16 light tanks, in addition to 80 modernized French AMX-30 tanks, Estadao also said.

Earlier this year, Israel's Elbit Systems (and its Brazilian subsidiaries Ares Aeroespacial e Defesa and AEL Sistema) won their bid to sell Brazil 36 armored combat vehicles, known as 155 mm caliber self-propelled wheeled artillery guns (VBCOAP-SR). However, the signing of the contract has been placed on hold.

In the current scenario, Brazil has been reported to be reinforcing its military presence in Venezuela-bordering Roraima. The new geopolitical reality has rendered it less necessary to fortify the Army's presence in Rio Grande do Sul, thus freeing up equipment for maneuvers up north.

“The Venezuelan election, where Maduro will have to face an opposition that threatens to defeat him at the polls, will be the first great challenge. On the border with Guyana, the threats of those who seek the votes promised to the conquerors are multiplying. Before or at the moment following the election, Essequibo can return to the news,” Estadao warned.

The outlet also pointed out that Bolivarian Armed Forces General Domingo Hernández Lárez has posted on X numerous drills featuring Scorpions 90 battle tanks at a training facility on Anacoco Island, on the Guyana-bordering Cuyuni River, which could not spell “a clearer message.”