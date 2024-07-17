Falkland Islands Represented at UK State Opening of Parliament

Richard Hyslop, the Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK and Europe, attended the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday. This event marked the formal start of the UK Parliamentary year and was highlighted by His Royal Highness King Charles III delivering The King’s Speech, which outlined the new Government’s agenda, proposed policies, and legislation for the coming session.

Hyslop joined representatives from other UK Overseas Territories, ambassadors, and various dignitaries in witnessing the proceedings from the Royal Gallery in the House of Lords. This significant event brings together a diverse group of officials and diplomats to mark the commencement of a new legislative year.

Following the State Opening, Hyslop attended a reception hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons, The Rt. Hon Lindsay Hoyle MP. The reception included members of the new Cabinet, MPs, and Peers from all political parties, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with key figures in the UK Government.

Reflecting on the experience, Richard Hyslop said, “I was honoured to represent the people and Government of the Falkland Islands at the State Opening of Parliament. This was a wonderful occasion and an excellent opportunity to engage with Ministers of the new Government as well as the Speaker of the House of Commons, who has always been an ardent supporter of the Islands and the UK Overseas Territories. I am pleased that the Falklands, and Islanders’ right to self-determination, continue to receive a huge amount of support from the UK Parliament and Parliamentarians.”