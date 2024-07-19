Paraguay to buy Embraer military aircraft to fight organized crime

19th Friday, July 2024 - 06:41 UTC Full article

The Paraguayan Air Force already operates six AT-27 Tucano turboprops, the training aircraft that evolved into the Super Tucano

Paraguayan Authorities have issued the necessary paperwork to launch the purchase process of six Brazilian-built Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to be deployed in security and crime fighting, it was reported in Asunción Thursday.

Government Spokeswoman Paula Carro announced that two decrees had been signed authorizing the Armed Forces to acquire the planes by way of exception while instructing the Economy Ministry to make the financing arrangements.

National Defense Council (Codena) Chairman Cibar Benítez claimed that the aircraft were needed for greater airspace sovereignty to tackle organized crime and drug trafficking.

The Super Tucanos are part of the US$ 500 million defense and security investment President Santiago Peña said he would be making over the next few years.

Benítez also said that other purchases for the land forces would be announced shortly.

As per a Defense Ministry statement, Paraguay intends to take delivery of the six A-29s before the end of the year.

The Paraguayan Air Force came to know the Super Tucano in February, during its anniversary celebrations attended by Peña, who had a meeting in Asunción with Brazil's Defense Minister Jose Múcio and Embraer President Franciso Gomes Neto to discuss an agreement to be financed by the Brazilian development bank BNDES.

The Paraguayan Air Force operates six AT-27 Tucano turboprop training aircraft, the previous version that evolved into the Super Tucano. Brazil last placed a sale of A-29s to Nigeria in 2021. Uruguay has also been reported to be eyeing the model for a future purchase.