Lula criticizes Maduro's “bloodbath” threat ahead of Venezuelan Elections

22nd Monday, July 2024 - 22:09 UTC

Lula has announced that his former foreign minister, Celso Amorim, will travel to Venezuela as an observer for the election.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed alarm at Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's recent remarks suggesting potential violence if he loses the upcoming election. Speaking in an interview with international news agencies, Lula condemned Maduro’s statements, which included threats of a “bloodbath” and “civil war,” as dangerous and unacceptable.

“I was frightened by Maduro's statement that if he loses the elections there will be a bloodbath; whoever loses the elections takes a bath of votes, not of blood,” Lula said. He emphasized that democratic norms require those who lose elections to concede gracefully and step down. “Maduro has to learn, when you win, you stay; when you lose, you leave,” Lula asserted.

This statement marks a notable shift in Lula's approach to Venezuelan politics. Historically, Lula has been cautious in his public statements regarding Venezuela, often avoiding direct criticism. However, the Brazilian president has now issued a clear reprimand, stressing the importance of a respected electoral process. “I have already told Maduro twice, and Maduro knows it, that the only way for Venezuela to return to normality is to have an electoral process that is respected by the whole world,” Lula added.

In addition to his public criticism, Lula has announced that his former foreign minister, Celso Amorim, will travel to Venezuela as an observer for the election. This move, alongside the deployment of two observers from Brazilian Electoral Justice, underscores Brazil's commitment to monitoring the election closely.

Lula's comments come as opposition candidate Edmundo González leads in most polls ahead of the July 28 election. González expressed gratitude for Lula’s support, writing on social media, “We appreciate the words of the president of Brazil in support of a peaceful and widely respected electoral process in Venezuela.”

Despite Lula's attempts to improve relations with Maduro and reduce Venezuela's international isolation, recent events, including Maduro’s controversial remarks, have complicated these efforts. The Brazilian President has previously advocated for an electoral process as outlined in the Barbados Agreements, emphasizing the need for international observers and full opposition participation.