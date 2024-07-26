Argos Georgia tragedy: Survivors in Falklands, Spain sending aircraft, official mourning in Vigo

The Spanish air force flying to MPA for the Spanish mariners live and dead

The tragedy of the longliner Argos Georgia plus the loss and disappearance of thirteen mariners, and the survival of fourteen, is headline news in Galicia with the city of Vigo declaring a day of mourning and the Spanish foreign minister announcing that an Air Force aircraft will be flying Friday to the Falkland Islands to pick up Spanish crew members.

Galician media also reported that the Falklands Fisheries Patrol Vessel, FPV Lilibet arrived in Stanley Wednesday night with thirteen survivors that are under medical attention in the local hospital, KEMH. Besides the captain with a head bash, --anyhow hw managed to talk with his wife--, the rest are recovering from the shock and bruises from the twenty long hours in life rafts in awful climate conditions that impeded on several occasions a swift rescue. Among the survivors is the only woman on board, a fisheries observer.

Two further rescue vessels are also expected in Stanley some time today Thursday, the Chilean flagged “Puerto Toro” and Falklands flagged “Robin M. Lee” with the remaining survivor and nine bodies.

Although not much information has filtered as to the causes of the disaster and loss of lives, apparently the winds were so strong and the sea so rough that one of the life rafts was twice overturned making survival conditions ever so more challenging, including hypothermia.