Argos Georgia tragedy: Survivors in Falklands, Spain sending aircraft, official mourning in Vigo

The tragedy of the longliner Argos Georgia plus the loss and disappearance of thirteen mariners, and the survival of fourteen, is headline news in Galicia with the city of Vigo declaring a day of mourning and the Spanish foreign minister announcing that an Air Force aircraft will be flying Friday to the Falkland Islands to pick up Spanish crew members.
Galician media also reported that the Falklands Fisheries Patrol Vessel, FPV Lilibet arrived in Stanley Wednesday night with thirteen survivors that are under medical attention in the local hospital, KEMH. Besides the captain with a head bash, --anyhow hw managed to talk with his wife--, the rest are recovering from the shock and bruises from the twenty long hours in life rafts in awful climate conditions that impeded on several occasions a swift rescue. Among the survivors is the only woman on board, a fisheries observer.
Two further rescue vessels are also expected in Stanley some time today Thursday, the Chilean flagged “Puerto Toro” and Falklands flagged “Robin M. Lee” with the remaining survivor and nine bodies.
Although not much information has filtered as to the causes of the disaster and loss of lives, apparently the winds were so strong and the sea so rough that one of the life rafts was twice overturned making survival conditions ever so more challenging, including hypothermia.
My condolences to the loved ones, families and colleagues of the victims. Such a horrific experience for all involved. Although not a Falkland Islands fishing company we nonetheless know some of the people; they have an office here and the boat calls in … and obviously Falkland Islands personnel were heavily involved in the rescue efforts.Posted 1 day ago +2
After the mourning it will be important to learn what happened in the hope that such a thing doesn’t happen again, but for now I pray that everyone is getting as much support as possible.
Well said Jo,Posted 16 hours ago +1
A very sad time for everyone. The families who lost their loved ones, the survivers living that horrendous ordeal. The dangers the rescue teams put themselves in as they desperately tried to save people.Posted 12 hours ago +1
This day will have an everlasting effect on every Falkland Islander and the fishing fleet that all put their lives on the line to catch the fish to feed the world.
Sincere condolances to those who lost their love ones at this tragic time.
A speedy recovery to all those that survived .