Boric says Maduro's victory in Venezuela's presidential election is hard “to believe”

29th Monday, July 2024 - 10:40 UTC Full article

Chilean President Gabriel Boric expressed serious doubts on Monday regarding the legitimacy of Venezuela's presidential election results, which declared incumbent President Nicolás Maduro the winner. Boric emphasized that his government would not recognize any outcome that could not be verified through transparent processes.

“The Maduro regime must understand that the results it publishes are hard to believe,” the leftist President stated, stressing the need for full transparency. “The international community and above all the Venezuelan people, including the millions of Venezuelans in exile, demand total transparency of the minutes and the process, and that international observers not committed to the Government account for the veracity of the results. Chile will not recognize any result that is not verifiable.”

Chile’s stance reflects broader international concerns about the credibility of the electoral process in Venezuela. The election has been marred by allegations of irregularities, with critics arguing that the government's control over key institutions undermines the fairness of the vote.

Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren reinforced this position, stating, “We will refrain from recognizing any result that is not verifiable because we believe it is important to wait for the opinion of the international observers, as well as the examination of all the minutes, which must be reviewed by the opposition.”

The controversy centers around claims of electoral fraud and the exclusion of opposition candidates. Notably, María Corina Machado, a prominent opposition figure, was disqualified from running, which many believe was a strategic move by the Maduro administration to eliminate competition.

International observers have called for a thorough review of the election process. The demand for transparency is heightened by the presence of millions of Venezuelans who have fled the country, many of whom criticize Maduro's government for its handling of the nation’s economic and political crises.

The reaction from the international community will be pivotal in the coming days, as calls for a transparent and credible electoral process continue to grow. The legitimacy of Maduro’s government hinges not only on domestic acceptance but also on international recognition, which remains in question following these contentious election results.