Argentina: Adorni promoted to ministerial rank

19th Thursday, September 2024 - 10:17 UTC Full article

Adorni holds daily press briefings among other tasks and his duties do not overlap with those of Press Secretary Eduardo Serenellini

Argentina's Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni has been promoted to Minister. President Javier Milei also insists that “there is no money” and vows to do his utmost to achieve a zero fiscal deficit while curbing government expenditures.

As per his new status, Adorni now reports directly to Milei as head of the Communication and Media Secretariat, Decree 834/2024 published in Wednesday's edition of the Official Gazette mentioned.

The same scheme would apply to the Presidency's General Secretariat headed by Karina Milei, the State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE) headed by Sergio Neiffert, the Legal and Technical Secretariat headed by Javier Herrera Bravo, and Eduardo Serenellini's Press Secretariat, in charge of Milei's agenda with the media.

Unlike the 44-year-old Adorni, who runs a daily press briefing and is active on social media, Serenellini is rarely seen around. All these Secretariats “dependent on the Presidency of the Nation will have the rank and hierarchy of Minister,” it was explained. Decree 834/24 also noted that these changes were due to “management reasons.”

A graduate economist just like Milei, Adorni has had a career in journalism with spells at Infobae, La Nación +, América TV, and A24, before switching to politics in 2019 with La Libertad Avanza.