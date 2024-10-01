Falkland Islands Government: Successful Party Conference Season

1st Tuesday, October 2024 - 10:41 UTC

The Falkland Islands Government delegation with the Secretary of State for Defence, The Rt. Hon John Healey MP, at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.(Pic FIGO)

The Falkland Islands Government has celebrated a successful season attending major UK party conferences, including the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, and, for the first time, the Liberal Democrat Conference in Brighton.

During these events, the Falklands delegation met with high-profile politicians, including the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Secretary of State for Defence, along with other senior Cabinet Ministers and their shadow counterparts.

Speaking on the importance of these engagements, Member of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly (MLA) Leona Roberts said, “I was delighted to attend the Party Conferences this year to represent the Falkland Islands and speak about Islanders’ right to self-determination, among other important issues.”

Mark Pollard, MLA, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the strong support the Falklands continues to receive from all three major UK political parties. “It has been very encouraging to hear of the widespread support that the Falklands enjoy, and we look forward to further strengthening these effective working relationships,” Pollard said.

The Falklands delegation also showcased the Islands’ vibrant economy and growing diversity, engaging Parliamentarians from across the UK and devolved administrations.