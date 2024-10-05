Brazil postpones rescue mission in Lebanon

Operation Cedar Roots has been postponed due to unsafe conditions reaching Beirut's International Airport by land for the some 220 Brazilians stranded in war-torn Lebanon, Agencia Brasil reported Friday. According to the latest update, the FAB aircraft is now scheduled to take off Saturday from Lisbon, Portugal, to the Lebanese capital.

“As a result of the need for additional security measures for the ground convoys heading to the airport in the Lebanese capital, the operation of the first Brazilian repatriation flight will not take place today.” Brazil's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday night, Israeli bombardments were intensified. Areas near Beirut's international Airport were hit early Friday, according to Lebanon's Transport Ministry.

The Brazilian Government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva plans to airlift around 500 people a week, with priority boarding for the elderly, women, children, and people with medical needs.

Of the nearly 21,000 Brazilians living in Lebanon, at least 3,000 approached the Embassy in Beirut to seek help fleeing the country where Israel has launched a land invasion targetting the terrorist group Hezbollah.

“The Brazilian government reiterates its warning to follow the security guidelines of the embassy in Beirut and the local authorities and, for those who have the resources to do so, try to leave Lebanese territory by their own means. Beirut airport continues to operate for flights by the Lebanese company Middle East Airlines,” Itamaraty and the FAB exlained in a joint communiqué.