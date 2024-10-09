De Moraes allows X back in Brazil

9th Wednesday, October 2024 - 10:53 UTC Full article

De Moraes said the company fulfilled the necessary requirements to return to operating

Brazilian Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre De Moraes Tuesday ordered the social network X reinstated in South America's largest country after banning it for failing to comply with national laws and subsequent court decisions, Agencia Brasil reported.

X's release came after the company paid a fine of R$ 28.6 million (US$ 5.24 million) to start operating again. De Moraes made his decision after a favorable opinion from the Attorney General's Office (PGR).

On Aug. 30, De Moraes removed X from the air after the company closed its Brazilian office and no longer had a legal representative in the country, a mandatory condition for any firm to operate.

X owner Elon Musk announced the closure of the company's headquarters in Brazil after the network was fined for refusing to comply with the order to take down the profiles of those investigated by the Court for publishing messages considered anti-democratic.

However, the representation was reactivated in recent weeks with the appointment of lawyer Rachel Villa Nova. After that and the payment of the fine, X asked the Judge to go back online.

Compliance with the unblocking order must be implemented by the telephone operators.

In releasing the return of X in Brazil, De Moraes said that the company had fulfilled the necessary requirements to return to operating in national territory.

“I decree the end of the suspension and authorize the immediate return of the activities of X Brasil Internet LTDA in national territory and order Anatel to adopt the necessary measures to put the measure into effect, notifying this Supreme Court within 24 hours,” he ruled.

See also: De Moraes says X paid fine to a wrong account