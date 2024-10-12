New Principal at Falkland Islands Community School

The Falkland Islands Community School

The Falkland Islands Government is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Marsh as the new Principal of the Falkland Islands Community School. Amy arrived in the Islands in August and will formally take over the role on 21 October 2024 following an excellent handover from outgoing Principal Sebastian St.John.

Amy is coming to this role following seven years of working at the Garden International School in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Prior to this she worked in UK secondary schools for ten years teaching mathematics. Amy brings with her extensive experience as a senior leader and is passionate about supporting staff to continuously improve and develop in order to improve outcomes for students. Amy lived in the Islands in 2003 and has returned for visits on numerous occasions to visit family based here.

Commenting on the announcement, Amy said: “I am delighted and honored to take the role of Principal at FICS and am looking forward to contributing to the success of the school and its students. I believe that we will be able to continue the ongoing development of a relevant curriculum for the community in a positive environment. I look forward to meeting more parents and families over time as we work together for the best outcomes for students.”

Executive Head teacher of the Falkland Islands Schools, Karen Steen added: “We’re very pleased to welcome Amy to our school. Amy brings a wealth of senior leadership experience from working in the UK and internationally. She has already shown her strong commitment to developing teams and building relationships with key stakeholders in order that our school’s educational offer enables our students to be ambitious and prepared for their next steps into the world. I am confident that the continuing success of FICS is in very good hands.”

“Our sincere thanks go to our departing Principal, Sebastian St John for his leadership and dedication to education in the Falkland Islands over the past two years. His vision and commitment to inspire students to strive for excellence has resulted in superb GCSE results in 2023 and 2024, leaving a lasting impact on the success of the school. The whole FICS community, students, staff, Governors and families thank him for his dedication to enabling our students to achieve their potential. We wish him well in his next role.”

Education and Community Portfolio holder MLA Leona Roberts commented: “I am delighted to welcome Amy Marsh back to the Falklands in this important role. With her wealth of experience in education and leadership, I am confident that she will continue to build on the strong foundations at the Falkland Islands Community School. Amy’s passion for supporting our students and staff is clear, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact she will make within our community.”