Falklands gains cross-party support during first Parliamentary drop-in sessions

The Falkland Islands Government Office (FIGO) held its first-ever drop-in sessions at the UK Parliament last week, hosting over 30 MPs and Peers across two days. The sessions, held on October 22nd and 23rd, aimed to familiarize cross-party Parliamentarians, particularly newly elected members, with key issues concerning the Falkland Islands, including unregulated fishing, the region's strategic importance, and Islanders' right to self-determination.
Richard Hyslop, the Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK and Europe, expressed satisfaction with the turnout, stating, “We were delighted to meet with MPs and Peers from all parties. This was the first time we held these sessions in the UK Parliament, and we wanted to ensure Parliamentarians had an opportunity to connect with us and hear the latest developments and priorities from the Falklands.”
Alongside Hyslop, the FIGO team included Deputy Representative Michael Betts and Communications & Media Officer Will Bateman. They emphasized the ongoing support the Falkland Islands enjoys across the House of Commons and House of Lords, noting that these engagements underscore Parliament’s cross-party backing for Islanders' self-determination rights.
Speaker Bear in the Falklands, today visiting the Court & Council Chambers in the Town Hall in Stanley!— Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly (@FIAssembly) October 28, 2024
We have our own constitution , and our Legal System is based on English Law, with local legislation. The @FIAssembly also holds their monthly Assembly in this very room! #UKPW pic.twitter.com/8tNofGlFWd
