Milei sees end of currency exchange restrictions on the horizon

13th Wednesday, November 2024 - 09:49 UTC Full article

“I enjoy shrinking the State, it gives me enormous pleasure,” Milei told a group of businessmen

Argentine President Javier Milei said Tuesday that his country could be months away from lifting the currency exchange stocks after the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) said October's inflation stood at 2.7%.

“I warn you that if for two more months we repeat numbers in this line, we will be lowering the crawling peg to 1% and when we repeat three months of 1%, we will be freeing the exchange market,” Milei told a convention of businessmen at the Faena Art Center. “In record time we are freeing ourselves from the heaviest chain, which is inflation. It seemed impossible and we are achieving it in less than a year,” he added before stressing that “We are getting out of Hell.”

“Politicians in their arrogance wanted to be the ones responsible for solving society's problems. That is over. We came to shrink the State to make room for society,” the Libertarian leader also pointed out. “The caste is desperate,” he underlined after the opposition failed to get through Congress a bill restricting the use and scope of the so-called Emergency Decrees (DNUs).

Milei also said that former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) was “desperate” because “I am cracking the State from where they feed and get rich.” The President also mentioned that the “fiscal degenerates want to overturn the fiscal balance” but “they have done enough damage to the Argentines, but fortunately the Argentines decided to change.”

“Politicians are understanding that the improvement of the economy depends on their loss of personal privileges,” Milei insisted while claiming that “poverty is already below 50%.”