Falklands: Responses to Equality and Discrimination survey

29th Friday, November 2024 - 10:07 UTC Full article

People from some seventy different countries live in the Falklands

The Falkland Islands Government would like to thank everyone who responded to the Community Views Survey on Equality and Discrimination in the Falkland Islands.

The aim of the survey was to provide the community with an anonymous platform to share their views, perceptions and experiences of equality and discrimination in the Falkland Islands. There was a huge response with over 300 completed surveys returned.

Danielle Humphries, Equalities Policy Advisor stated: “It was truly encouraging to see so many kind messages of luck and support for the project within the responses. We hope to share results from the survey in early 2025’.

The community views survey is one part of the research being conducted by the Equalities Project which is working to modernize national equalities laws and policy. The Equalities Project Team are currently analysing the survey data and these findings will help inform the Equalities Project Focus Groups which will be held in 2025.

If you would like to sign up to the Equalities Stakeholder Distribution List or register your interest for the Equalities Project Focus Groups, please email equalities@sec.gov.fk