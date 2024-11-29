Lula and Orsi discuss Brazil-Uruguay ties at Planalto Palace

Orsi (L) stressed the importance of Uruguay's relationship with Lula's Brazil

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva welcomed Uruguay's President-elect Yamandú Orsi on Friday at the Planalto Palace to discuss the possible Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) and the European Union (EU) as well as other issues.

“We are optimistic, as Mercosur and as a region, we are optimistic about the possibility of continuing to strengthen ties with other regions, fundamentally with Europe,” Orsi told reporters afterward. He also pointed out that the negotiations with the EU would be reviewed at the next Mercosur Summit next week in Montevideo, where he has been invited by the incumbent head of state Luis Lacalle Pou.

In the former Canelones Mayor (Governor) view, the relationship among South American countries needs to be “stronger than ever” in the face of a convulsed world, under “intense change” and with a “high degree of unpredictability.”

Meanwhile, Lula said he was happy with Uruguay's democratic process and Orsi's election. The candidate of the left-wing Broad Front (Frente Amplio - FA) coalition won the runoff last Sunday, thus marking the return to power of the party led by former Uruguayan president José Mujica, a close friend of Lula's.

Orsi stressed the importance of Uruguay's relationship with Brazil and brought a message of satisfaction from the country's current president, Lacalle Pou, for the partnership between the two countries, regardless of the elected government. “It's important for us to know that Brazil is always willing to cooperate with us,” said Lacalle, who supported fellow National Party's Álvaro Delgado's candidacy.

Lula will be in Uruguay on Dec. 5-6, for the Mercosur gathering. During his trip, he hopes to visit Mujica, Orsi's mentor. The new head of state will be inaugurated on March 1, 2025.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)