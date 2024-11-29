Pepe Mujica criticizes Cristina Kirchner: “The old lady is at the head of Peronism screwing around”

Former Uruguayan President José “Pepe” Mujica has taken aim at prominent Latin American leaders, criticizing a lack of generational renewal in politics and authoritarian trends in the region. Speaking from his home in Montevideo, Mujica called out Argentina’s Cristina Kirchner, accusing her of clinging to power rather than transitioning into an advisory role. “There’s the old Cristina at the head of Peronism, instead of leaving room for new generations. How hard it is for her to let go of the cake!” Mujica quipped.

This marks a renewed tension between Mujica and Kirchner, following previous remarks he made in 2013 that strained their relationship. While Mujica has occasionally praised Kirchner, his recent comments underscore frustration with political stagnation in the region.

Mujica also criticized Bolivia's Evo Morales for his ongoing power struggle with President Luis Arce. “In life, there is a time to arrive and a time to leave,” Mujica stated, calling Morales’ actions “inconceivable.”

Turning to Venezuela, Mujica rejected Nicolás Maduro’s government as authoritarian and not representative of leftist ideals. “Change will come from within at some point,” he said, emphasizing his opposition to external interventions but distancing himself from the regime.

Mujica expressed broader concern about democratic regression in Latin America, citing examples like Nicaragua under Daniel Ortega. “It’s monstrous to see what the Sandinista revolution has turned into,” he lamented, adding, “What pisses me off the most is when they play at democracy and then cheat.”

On Brazil, Mujica praised President Lula da Silva but warned about the absence of a clear successor. “Lula is nearing 80, and Brazil has no replacement. That’s their misfortune,” he noted.

Regarding the stalled Mercosur-EU trade agreement, Mujica blamed resistance from European agricultural sectors, particularly in France. “They can’t compete with Mercosur,” he said, dismissing environmental and social concerns as pretexts for protecting local markets.

As the 65th Mercosur summit approaches in December, Mujica’s pointed remarks highlight the challenges facing regional leaders in navigating political renewal and economic integration.