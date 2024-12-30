Falklands, Commander BFSAI visits remote mountain radar stations

Duff visiting personnel of one of radar stations

The Commander of the British Forces South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI, with HQ at the Falkland Islands Mount Pleasant Complex, Brigadier Duff has been visiting the most isolated teams, such as remote mountain radar heads to wish them a Merry Christmas and offer his personal thanks in the form of a Christmas hamper.

These close-knit teams, comprising of military and our Industry Partners, had fully embraced the Christmas spirit, and were looking forward to seeing in the New Year in their remote homes.

Likewise in South Georgia, while conducting Operation Coldstare, where volcanoes and icebergs are just some of the remarkable sights our crews see whilst conducting their duties.

This routine reconnaissance patrol, performed by our Royal Air Force A400M aircraft, protects the vital fisheries and wildlife in the South Georgia Maritime Zone. Furthermore, it supports the scientific community in collecting important data on ice flows and the environmental impact of volcanic activity on the islands.

The waters around South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands are one of the most protected in the world, with over 1 million square miles of protected seas.

Photography by Cpl Cann RAF Photographer