Boric South Pole bound after weather problems ruled out

3rd Friday, January 2025 - 10:16 UTC Full article

Boric's journey is supported by the British Antarctic Survey and the UK's Antarctic Program, among other international partners

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font's trip to the South Pole was confirmed Thursday by the La Moneda Palace in Santiago after its feasibility had been questioned due to poor weather. The journey between Jan. 2 and 4, will include other officials as well as a scientific team to tour the Union Glacier Joint Scientific Polar Station and the Amundsen-Scott Base.

The mission is regarded as highlighting Chile's role in the Antarctic Treaty System as well as the South American country's commitment to scientific research and the environmental protection of Antarctica.

Joining Boric will be Ministers Maya Fernández (Defense) and Maisa Rojas (Environment) as well as Deputy Foreign Minister Gloria de la Fuente as well as the chiefs of staff of the three armed forces, together with Chilean Antarctic Institute (Inach) Director Gino Casassa.

Boric was scheduled to be in Punta Arenas in the wee hours of Friday, from where he would fly to Glaciar Unión and then to the South Pole, where he is due after 4 pm Chilean time. The return flight is to depart after 6.30 pm Friday with a stopover at Glaciar Unión to land back in Punta Arenas after 8 am Saturday.

Operation Polar Star III will focus on Antarctica's environmental monitoring, particularly regarding the concentrations of natural and anthropogenic pollutants, with an emphasis on black carbon to better assess the management and environmental standards at the Amundsen-Scott base.

Chile has recently christened the home-built, state-of-the-art icebreaker Almirante Óscar Viel to deepen its commitment to the Bellinghausen and Weddel Seas.

Boric's journey is supported by international organizations such as the British Antarctic Survey, the Antarctic Program of the United Kingdom, for the transfer to Union Glacier; the National Science Foundation, the Antarctic Program of the United States of America, for the visit and logistical support at the South Pole.