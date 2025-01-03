Brazil: Armed Forces open up to voluntary enlistment of women

So far, women in the military are primarily assigned to roles in healthcare, education, and logistics

Starting in the first half of 2026, the voluntary enlistment of women in Brazil's Armed Forces is now open, with the deadline for applications set for June 30, Agencia Brasil reported. Thus, women born in 2007, who will turn 18 this year, are eligible to apply. If accepted, they would be joining the force of their choice between March 2 and 6 between Aug. 3 to 7 for a 12-month service that can be extended for up to eight years.

Interested individuals must reside in one of the 28 municipalities across 14 states included in the General Call-up Plan, as outlined in an order issued by the Ministry of Defense, it was explained.

The number of vacancies for women in voluntary military service will gradually increase until it reaches 20 percent of the total vacancies. This year, 1,465 positions are being offered—1,010 for the Army, 300 for the Air Force, and 155 for the Navy.

Women have been joining the military since the 1980s. Currently, 37,000 women serve in the Armed Forces, making up 10 percent of the total, having joined either through public exams or as temporary military personnel.

According to the Defense Ministry, women are primarily assigned to roles in health, education, and logistics. They can gain access to combat positions through specific public competitions at the Armed Forces educational institutions.

Each year, around 1.5 million young men show up for compulsory military enlistment upon turning 18, but fewer than 10 percent are actually incorporated. Male military conscription was established during the Empire in 1874 and remains provided for in the Constitution.