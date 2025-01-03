Covid-19 resurfaces abruptly in Bolivian Dept. of Santa Cruz

Health authorities in the Bolivian Department of Santa Cruz Thursday said that an “abrupt” increase in Covid-19 cases had been detected, due to which they encouraged residents to update their vaccination schemes and adopt all biosecurity protocols. A total of 290 infections were reported last week, 11 of which required hospitalization, including three under ventilation in intensive care units, and one death on Dec. 28. All 11 are unvaccinated patients, it was also explained.

“We are in the 52nd epidemiological week and, unfortunately, we find ourselves with an abrupt rise in Covid cases, we have 290; closing the management with 16,998 positive [for] Covid-19,” said Santa Cruz's Health Service (Sedes) Director Jaime Bilbao. “Unfortunately, an abrupt increase in positive cases has been reported in the last two weeks. Today we have 290 positive cases, 11 hospitalized patients, all of them without vaccines,” he also stressed.

”We are extremely concerned because we again have the irresponsibility that, when we have the symptoms (of Covid), we go to places where there are many people, to parties and social events. We hope that this week, we will not have many cases,“ he added.

The official insisted that the Covid vaccine was available at all healthcare centers, both in urban and rural areas. ”If you have a fever, cough, and general malaise you should not self-medicate, but rather go to the nearest healthcare center to be evaluated by a medical professional, who will see what complementary tests you need to diagnose the disease you are suffering from and give the specific treatment,“ he elaborated.

Sedes Epidemiology Director Dorian Jiménez recalled the importance of complying with biosecurity protocols, including facemasks, frequent hand washing, social distancing, alcohol, and avoiding crowds. He also advised people with Covid-19 to isolate themselves at home to prevent contagion to other people. ”In the event of symptoms of respiratory diseases and, above all, if they are confirmed cases of Covid, they should maintain strict isolation for a minimum of five days in their homes, and not go to establishments where there are mass gatherings of people. Biosecurity protocols are part of the daily routine,“ he stressed.

”Getting vaccinated is an act of self-care and protection for others,” Jiménez added.

Chile

Meanwhile, Chile's Advisory Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (Cavei) reviewed the idea of making Covid-19 shots mandatory starting this year. The Cavei recommended “incorporating vaccination against Covid-19 into Exempt Decree No. 50/2021, which makes vaccination mandatory for the groups defined by the Health Ministry in order to prevent morbidity and mortality, especially in the groups at greatest risk, and to preserve the integrity and capacity of the health care system.”

In other words, vaccination would be integrated as a permanent public health measure, similar to other vaccines such as influenza or measles, for specific groups.

The Cavei pointed out that “the candidates would be the same target groups that exist now.” The vaccine is currently available for people over 60 years of age, immunocompromised patients, healthcare professionals, people with chronic diseases, and pregnant women, one year after their last dose.

“Coronavirus and influenza vaccines should be administered simultaneously in the corresponding population groups to favor vaccination opportunity and administrative logistics,” the Cavei also noted as the matter was raised before the Health Ministry for a final decision to be announced soon.

Last week 14 Covid-related deaths were reported in Chile.