BFSAI's Royal Artillery bids farewell to Colonel Charlie Harmer, welcomes Colonel Paddy Farrell

9th Thursday, January 2025 - 10:34 UTC Full article

The Regimental Headquarters Royal Artillery officially said goodbye to Colonel Charlie Harmer ADC today, as he steps into a new chapter of his career. Promoted to Brigadier, Colonel Harmer will assume the position of Commander of British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI) this summer.

In a message of gratitude, the Regiment acknowledged Harmer’s contributions and wished him success in his upcoming role. “Thank you for everything, Colonel Charlie, and we wish you the best for the future!” the announcement made on social media stated.

Taking over as Regimental Colonel is Colonel Paddy Farrell OBE ADC, who began his duties today. He will quickly dive into his responsibilities, starting with overseeing the Regimental Selection Boards at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on January 7.