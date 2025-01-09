Falkland Islands completes Tussac House, a new facility for adult care

The facility has been handed over to the Health and Social Services Department, which is preparing it for operation. Photo: FIG

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) announced the completion of Tussac House, a new facility designed to provide care and support for the community’s most vulnerable members. Construction, led by RSK Falklands Ltd, was finalized on January 3, 2025, with occupancy officially granted today, January 9, following inspections by Planning and Building Services and the Fire and Rescue Service.

“This marks a significant step forward in our provision of care,” said MLA John Birmingham, Portfolio Lead for Health & Social Services. “Tussac House reflects our commitment to ensuring everyone has access to the care they need in a modern and welcoming setting.”

The facility has been handed over to the Health and Social Services Department, which is preparing it for operation. Leigh Reid, Head of Care Services, is overseeing the setup, equipping rooms, and onboarding staff. Residents are expected to move in by the end of January.

“Tussac House will allow us to improve and expand adult care services,” said John Woollacott, Director of Health and Social Services. “This facility is a source of pride for the Falkland Islands, built to high standards and the result of a true team effort.”

Residents in need of support are encouraged to contact the Care and Support Team at 24048 or email TH.Admin@kemh.gov.fk for assistance.

More info: https://www.oneltd.com/project/vulnerable-persons-extra-care-facility/