Uruguay's President-elect to undergo cataract surgery

13th Monday, January 2025

Orsi's two operations will be performed Tuesday and Thursday in Montevideo

Uruguay's President-elect Yamandú Orsi will undergo cataract surgery in the next few days, due to which he will be pausing his transition agenda, it was reported Monday in Montevideo. According to Orsi's press team, the former Mayor (Governor) of Canelones had been postponing these procedures until it was decided to have them performed between Tuesday and Thursday. Orsi is expected to recover soon, so as to resume his activities leading up to his March 1 inauguration.

Hence, Orsi is expected to take some days off, although his entourage was confident that his recovery would be speedy. Doctor Martin Meerhhoff will be in charge of both operations at Montevideo's Asociación Española clinic.

Also Monday, transition teams from Orsi's Broad Front (Frente Amplio - FA) tackled defense issues. Outgoing Minister Armando Castaingdebat said the process was civilized, mature, and “with nothing to hide.” while his designated successor Sandra Lazo, highlighted the “frank dialogue.”

“Today is the first protocol [meeting], but we have been talking for several days with Sandra and her team, for the sake of some issues that need to take quick definitions and others that are further ahead in time. It is a transition as we are used to in Uruguay: civilized, mature, and with nothing to hide,” Castaingdebat said.

“The military year begins, there are destinations to assign, there is the relief of the commander of the Air Force on February 1, we were exchanging files, the priority list of colonel promotions, also talking about social issues...,” he added.