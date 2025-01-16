Baroness Chapman in Santiago and Punta Arenas strengthens links with Chile and partnership in Antarctica

Baroness Chapman of Darlington with Admiral Jorge Castillo, Commander Mark Vartan, Ambassador de Sousa and military attaché Captain Liz Hutchson

Economic growth, trade, climate, science and gender equality were high on the agenda in Santiago and Punta Arenas last week, as UK Minister for Latin America, Baroness Jenny Chapman visited Chile for the first time.

The visit followed the UK’s recent accession to the CPTPP, where UK joins 11 other economies across Asia and the Americas, including Chile, an alliance with collective GDP worth £12 trillion.

The UK’s accession to the agreement could boost domestic GDP by around £2 billion each year when compared to projected GDP in 2040, and is expected to benefit every nation and region in the UK.

During her visit, Minister Chapman met with Deputy Foreign Minister Gloria de la Fuente, as well as the Regional Governor of Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica Jorge Flies, and Mayor of Punta Arenas Claudio Radonich, to discuss the strengthening UK-Chile relationship, and the growing trade relationship as fellow signatories to the CPTPP.

She was also able to visit the Chile headquarters of Anglo American, a British multinational mining company, to discuss their leading sustainability work, and the growing use of carbon-neutral technologies within the mining sector.

Minister for Latin America Jenny Chapman said: “The UK and Chile share a deep and enduring partnership built on shared values and a commitment to prosperity for both of our nations.

“Our recent accession to CPTPP opens exciting new opportunities for trade and collaboration, and I’m pleased to be here to see our joint work – across climate innovation, mining and sustainable development – in action.

“We are continuing to strengthen our partnerships across the Global South, and ensuring that both our nations benefit from the opportunities of a dynamic, global economy.”

Minister Chapman also unveiled a commemorative plaque honoring Luis Pardo Villalón, the Chilean naval officer who played a pivotal role in the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition of 1916, rescuing 22 stranded sailors after HMS Endurance ran aground during British explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s mission to cross the South Pole.

While in Santiago, the minister delivered a speech at Adolfo Ibáñez University where she helped launch the UK-funded Digital Rights Report – a publication addressing tech-facilitated gender-based violence suffered by indigenous women in Chile – emphasizing the UK’s firm commitment to promoting gender equality worldwide, and fostering inclusive growth.

In Punta Arenas, Baroness Chapman underlined the close working relationship between the UK and Chile, and partnership in scientific research, with a shared commitment to tackle climate change “especially in Antarctica, is central to our relationship”.

The plaque dedicated to Chilean mariner Pilot Luis Pardo Villalon and the Yelco steam tug crew “is a symbol of more than a century of Chile and Britain’s Antarctica collaboration”.

Finally “UK values the leadership of Chile in the region and our partnership working to reconnect UK with Latin America. Collaboration to address challenges ranging from climate change and sustained development to inclusive growth, so thanks to Punta Arenas for such an opportunity and display of actions and partnership”.