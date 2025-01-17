Argentina to blend Montevideo diplomatic missions into one

The measure seeks to cut annual spending by about 2 million US dollars

Argentine President Javier Milei's “chainsaw” policies reached the South American country's diplomatic efforts: After recalling Ambassador Martín García Moritán from Uruguay citing “service reasons,” Buenos Aires announced it would be unifying its presence in Montevideo under one single Ambassador who would also be representing the country before the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI) and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).

The person to hold that position is to be announced in due time. The measure would result in savings worth over US$ 2 million, it was also explained.

“This decision contemplates the appointment of a single ambassador for both missions and a unified headquarters, which will optimize resources and generate significant savings for the Foreign Ministry and the Argentine Republic,” the Argentine Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“In the coming days, all the relevant formal procedures will be completed. With this measure, an annual saving of approximately two billion pesos is estimated for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Argentine Republic,” it went on.

Buenos Aires also confirmed it had briefed the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry about this decision, and thanked García Moritán “for his dedication and commitment during his management at the head of the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in the Eastern Republic of Uruguay.“ The San Martín Palace also noted that the diplomat's replacement was ordered because he had reached the ”retirement age, after a distinguished career in the Foreign Service of the Nation.”

Milei hailed the initiative on social media: “Chainsaw in the Chancellery,” he wrote while underlining that the move was consistent with some 1,400 job cuts at the Health Ministry, where expiring contracts were not renewed.

