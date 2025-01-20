Evo says Bolivian gov't advised doctors against treating him

Morales claimed Judge Rocabado overstepped his powers by issuing an arrest warrant despite his medical condition

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales hosted his weekly broadcast show from home Sunday and insisted he was banned from seeking proper medical help for his condition. Last week, an arrest warrant was issued against him for contempt of court after he dodged two subpoenas citing health issues.

Morales claimed that the Health Ministry of Health and other institutions had instructed doctors not to treat him or issue many notes, forcing him to resort to private clinics. “What kind of government do we have? I don't really understand why I am banned from receiving medical attention. I want the Bolivian people to know how far the government has gone,” the Indigenous leftwing leader said on Kawsachun Coca Radio.

He once again mentioned that he was suffering from pneumonia and bronchitis, which rendered him unfit to show up in court as requested. His health also deteriorated due to a hunger strike in which he lost 10 kilos, now weighing 75.

According to Morales, physicians were advised not to travel to his Chapare residence to treat him, including more than 40 pulmonologists and 20 cardiologists. He thus described himself as a victim of political persecution. He also said that the doctor who diagnosed him was fired from a private medical center.

Morales, who has not left Chapare since November last year, also warned that Judge Nelson Rocabado overstepped his powers by issuing an arrest warrant regardless of the medical reports submitted by his legal team.

In this scenario, Vice Minister of Promotion, Epidemiological Surveillance, and Traditional Medicine María Renée Castro denied the former head of State's allegations. “It is absolutely false that this Ministry has instructed the dismissal of any doctor since the issuance of medical certificates does not constitute grounds for dismissal under any circumstances, and even less so if it is a professional of the private health system. We categorically reject these false and malicious accusations, which do nothing more than misinform and generate confusion,” said Castro, who added that these accusations were unfounded and sought to misinform and generate confusion among the population.

