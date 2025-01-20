Falklands, ESPN films a documentary on the local football culture

The football match between Stanley and BFSAI, played for the filming despite the wind (Pic Cpl Cann and Flt Lt Youngs)

The US international basic cable sports channel, ESPN, Entertainment and Sports Programming Network was in the Falkland Islands with a crew to gather information on the local football culture. British Forces South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI, and Falklands Football worked with the Walt Disney channel, ESPN

Whilst the Islands’ high winds tried their best to show the cameras the main challenge the teams face, the Stanley vs MPC game finally went ahead with a very close 4-3 win to MPC.

After the game, ESPN were invited to see the MPC team train and speak to their manager, who said it was ‘a real privilege’ but ‘a challenge’ to be able to play against a competitive team like Stanley who keeps them on their toes every month.

Congratulations to the MPC football team for the hard-fought win!