Milei targets progressiveness during Davos speech

23rd Thursday, January 2025

Argentine President Javier Milei said Thursday during his appearance before the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos (Switzerland) that “we must eliminate the virus of woke ideology” that has been subverting the Western civilization's values over the past few years. Milei likened this “aberrant ideology” to a “virus” and insisted it was “the cancer that must be removed” if the “golden age” was to prevail.

Progressiveness “is the result of cultural subversion,” Milei underlined. “Feminism, equity, gender ideology, climate change, abortion, and immigration are all heads of the same monster, whose purpose is to justify the advance of the State,” he also pointed out. “Wokeism” has “the manifest desire to destroy criticism and dissent,” he warned.

“If one kills a woman, it is called femicide, with a higher penalty than if one kills a man as if the woman's life were worth more. Feminism aims to turn half the population against the other,” the South American leader also underlined. “They do not complain that the majority of prison inmates are men, that the majority of plumbers are men, not to mention those killed in wars,” he added.

“An international alliance has been formed” between countries that seek the end of the “woke ideology,” Milei announced triumphantly but warned that “our battle is not won until we dismantle the ideological building of wokeism.” He then insisted on the need for world leaders to “return to liberalism.”

“The political formulas of the last decades have failed and are falling on themselves. Saying what everyone else says is persisting in the error. The script has run out and, when a story runs out, it is time to be bold, to think, and dare to write your own verses. Being brave consists of being untimely, going back, recovering those truths that were obvious,” the Argentine head of State went on while noting that these nefarious policies had “been promoted from forums like” the WEF.

Wokeism is a term coined in the United States to refer to those policies based on gender, race, and sexual orientation above other aspects of life usually endorsed by progressive or left-wing political movements. In Milei's view, it is an “ideology that has colonized the West, a single thought regime on feminism, diversity, inclusion, immigration, abortion, environmentalism, gender ideology” representing “an epidemic that must be cured, a cancer that must be eradicated,” he argued during his 30-minute speech. Wokeism seeks to “penalize dissent,” Milei also noted.

“A good part of the free world still prefers the comfort of what is known, even if it is the wrong path, and insists on applying the recipes for failure. And the great anvil that appears as a common denominator in countries and institutions that are failing is the mental virus of the woke ideology,” he also stressed.

“The West represents the peak of the human species, the fertile land of its Greco-Roman heritage and its Judeo-Christian values ​​planted the seeds of something unprecedented in history,” Milei also contended.

The Argentine president also highlighted “the pioneering spirit“ of people like ”my dear friend Elon Musk, who has been unjustly vilified by wokism in recent hours for an innocent gesture that only means his gratitude to the people.”

“I found companions in this fight for the ideas of freedom; from the wonderful Elon Musk to the fierce Italian lady, my dear friend, Giorgia Meloni; from (Nayib) Bukele in El Salvador to Viktor Orbán in Hungary; from Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel to Donald Trump in the United States. An international alliance has been formed of all those nations that want to be free and that believe in the ideas of freedom,” the Libertarian leader concluded.